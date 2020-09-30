JOE CARROLL: Mairtin’s take the big one on spectacular weekend of Louth GAA finals

The song has it in its words: The young, the old, the brave and the bold. On the most extraordinary of weekends in Louth championship football, when four finals were decided over two days, all at the same venue and in front of an aggregate attendance that wouldn’t fill the old Park Street Cinema, Naomh Mairtin took the biggest prize of all, their four-point win over Ardee St Mary’s giving them the senior title for the first time in their 63-year history.

In doing so, the Monasterboice club pulled youth and experience together and had a man in charge who had seen it all before, but still had a point to prove.

Fergal Reel registered three Joe Ward Cup wins in his four-year stint at St Patrick’s. But whereas the Lordship side had been winners before the Silverbridge man made his way to Pairc Eamoin, the team he took over at the beginning of this year didn’t know what it was like to get their hands on the county’s most coveted trophy.

Mairtin’s were beaten in the 2018 final and again in last year’s and certainly didn’t want to make it three in-a-row. It may not have been the biggest punt he’d ever made, but Reel was still taking a chance when he agreed to come in. Fail and there’d have been plenty to rubbish his Lordship achievement, saying the talent there needed only a little guidance. Now that he’s brought up the four-timer, further enhancing his reputation at Pairc Naomh Mairtin is not an outside bet.

The weekend’s showpiece was full-blooded as you would expect from two very determined teams, one looking for a first title, the other hoping to bridge a 25-year gap and at the same time avoid finishing losers on their fourth final appearance in succession.

The junior and intermediate deciders each brought neighbours together, while the minor was significant in that it was the last to be contested by under-18s. Cooley Kickhams joined forces with the county’s youngest club, Omeath’s Cuchulainn Gaels and proved too strong by another combined side, St Kevin’s/St Michael’s

Goalkeeper, Craig Lynch, wouldn’t have the happiest memories of the day Naomh Mairtin tried for a first senior final win. A misplaced kick-out of his with the game well inside the final and his team leading by six points led to the goal which turned the tide in Newtown Blues favour.

On Sunday, however, it was a much different story. Having stopped a penalty shortly before the break, the former Louth No 1 strung together a series of daring saves, and though it must have been a close call between himself and Sam Mulroy, it can’t be said his man-of-the-match award wasn’t deserved. Mulroy, strong in the tackle, was deadly accurate from frees and in ending with nine points had a final to remember.

Kian Moran’s miss from the spot, aggravated even further by his failure to hit the target when the rebound from Lynch’s stop rolled on to his path, was just one of Mary’s several failures around goals. Darren Clarke was responsible for a number of them, but it’s open to conjecture just how much an affect the knock he took in the first minute had on the team captain. He could never get into the swing of things after that, while it wasn’t until the last quarter, when Mary’s made a valiant effort to close a seven-point deficit, that another long-server, Ronan Carroll, was seen to advantage.

If Sam Mulroy is in the young brigade, there’s no doubt as to where JP Rooney belongs. Toiling in the club colours since before some of his colleagues were born, the 41-year-old wasn’t, as expected, given a place on the starting fifteen on Sunday. But he made a second half appearance, and then, when it came time for sponsor, Anchor Tours’ Seamus Keenan, to make the presentation, he was called up by captain, Mick Fanning, to receive the Joe Ward trophy. He thus became the first from the club founded in that red-letter year, 1957, to be so honoured.

*******

Kilkerley must have thought they had put their worst nightmare behind them at Dunleer last year, hammered by Mattock Rangers in the intermediate final. What happened on Saturday maybe wasn’t as bad going strictly on dividing margins, but it was still another day to forget for the men in primrose-and-blue.

In touch at the break, four points off the pace, Emmets gave themselves a terrific boost by claiming the second half’s first two scores. That, however, was as good as it got. For the remainder of the game it was all St Bride’s, the Knockbridge side running their opponents into the ground and finishing with some wonderful scores. Paddy Reilly had no equal at midfield, and Sean Marry, on the forty, did more than enough to earn the man-of-the-match award.

Kilkerley were always on the back foot, and when Shane Lennon was sent off inside the last quarter, having been shown too many cards, all they could hope for was to keep the score from mounting. They weren’t successful – a thirteen point deficit was a bitter reminder of twelve months ago.

It’s hard to believe that 1967 was the last time Bride’s won a major championship. The junior, at the time second in importance to senior, was on offer when Gerry Kelly led the team to a 1-7 to 1-5 win over St Kevin’s . Terry Lennon, Shane’s father, was at wing-full.

Fintan Wynne was in charge, and how fitting that the Leinster junior championship winner with Louth in 1957 should have been present for Saturday night’s win. Fitting also that Aaron Hoey played a part, coming on as a sub in the second half.

Playing longer than anyone else in the Knockbridge squad, and, indeed, most other squads, Hoey went in as a sweeper, but still managed to make his way upfield late on, picking off a score that earned the evening’s loudest cheer.

Bride’s would surely love to be able to test their strength at provincial level, and would, no doubt, be hopeful of doing as well as Mattock last season. But it’s not to be. Covid-19 didn’t kill the game completely, but it has caused damage, the Leinster being one of its victims.

******

Could there have been a more dramatic opener to the weekend? Or, indeed, a finish to the game even the most imaginative of minds could have scripted? Most certainly not. The junior decider early on Saturday afternoon was a mid-Louth local derby, Fionnbarra hoping to keep a five-year sequence going, Lannleire seeking a first championship win in 35 years.

Aidan King was captain when the Dunleer side last touched silver - today he plays a huge role in club affairs. He and his colleagues must have thought an ever-growing gap was about to be bridged when, with the game drifting towards time up, Lannleire led by a point.

William Woods’ miss from a free, depriving Fionnbarra of a late equaliser, was out of character, you could say; by then Togher’s leading light of the past decade had 1-5 to his credit. When given another chance soon after, however, Woods made no mistake.

That’s it, we thought, back next Sunday for the replay. But this wonderfully contested game had yet more to offer. Liam Callan’s kick-out from the Lannleire goals didn’t reach its intended target, and it was Eoin Osborne who saw to that. Not long on the pitch, the Fionnbarra sub intercepted and after that had only to pick his spot. His goal made it 3-7 to 2-7.

Heartbreak for Dunleer, delight for Fionnbarra, who have now won the Christy Bellew Cup three times, the first in 2010, the next in 2015 and now, another five years later. Their success of a decade ago was secured in dramatic fashion, two late goals depriving Sean McDermott’s of what looked a certain victory. But even that might not be a match for last Saturday. Brendan Healy has now chalked up two title-wins as manager was pacing the line in 2010, and there are now over a half-dozen players with three intermediate medals to their credit.

*******

There was surely a big welcome in Fr McEvoy Park for the minor championship and it would also have gone down well further along the Carlingford Lough coast at Omeath’s Pairc Naomh Lorcan. It’s fourteen years since the Fr Larry Murray Cup was in that part of the peninsula, and both clubs will be hoping this win leads to better things at adult level.

Goals weren’t scarce on Sunday, and though they made a useful contribution to what was a keenly contested game, the combined forces of the St Kevin’s, O’Connell’s and Stabannon Parnells clubs had got the forward power to match their opponents.