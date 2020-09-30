GERRY MALONE: Dundalk cannot take KI Klaksvik for granted

Dundalk are on the verge of making the group stages of the UEFA Europa League after beating Sheriff last Thursday night.

The outgoing champions now face a team from the Faroe Islands called KI Klaksvik at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday.

The Oriel Park men are red hot favourites to qualify for the next round at odds of 1/3. FI are 3/1 to go through to the promised land of the group stages .

In reality it's winner takes it all with victory yielding a massive 4 million euro to the victors.

KI had a stunning 6-1 victory over Georgian champions Dinamo Tiblisi on Thursday night.

Straight away my advice to any Dundalk fan is to get rid of the idea that this game will be a cake walk for their club.

It will be anything but. They are a very strong team and one which Dundalk take for granted at their peril.

The Islanders have six players in the Faroe Islands international team.They also have a number of overseas players.

A Covid-19 outbreak in the Slovan Bratislava squad gave them a walk over in the previous round. They capitalised perfectly last Thursday with that crushing win over the Georgian Kingpins.

To get to the verge of qualifying for the qualifiers, Dundalk shot down the Moldovan champions Sheriff with the game going to extra time and penalties.

Dundalk found themselves a goal down early in the game. This is something the doctor most certainly did not order as blood pressure among everyone to do with the club increased alarmingly. But that same blood pressure came right back down again as quick as it rose when Sean Murray headed home a dinger of a goal just before the break. After a poor start Dundalk came much more into the game .They struck the crossbar before getting the equaliser.

Dundalk were much the better of the sides in the second half but could not get the golden goal. Extra time came and went.

Then it was a penalty shootout. Stefan Colovic, Sean Hoare, Patrick McEleney, Pat Hoban and Chris Shields all scored for Dundalk. Gary Rogers gave Dundalk the advantage with a terrific save from a Sheriff penalty. It was Chris Shields who blasted home a superb penalty to send Dundalk to the Aviva next Thursday.

Club chairman Bill Hullsizer says any big pay day after Thursday will go back into the club. The Irish Examiner newspaper reported the 77 year old Dundalk chairman says he does not control the purse strings but that most of the money would go back into the club.

Hullsizer was heavily criticised for interfering in team selections in the final weeks of Vinny Perth as manager. I was one of those critics and I stand over that 100 per cent. But the controversial chairman has denied that he ever meddled in team selection or other team affairs. He has also denied rumours that Peake 6 buying the FAI's share in the Aviva ever meant the club would be moving to the Dublin venue to play their domestic games during the season.

To be fair to the eccentric chairman, Hullsizer did say that if there was a trophy going for qualifying for the group stages it should be called after Harry Taaffe. He described Harry's work as being immense in the club and that he was such a huge asset.

One man who is getting all the attention is manager Filippo Giovagnoli. The man who was brought in by Hullsizer to steady the ship after the club seemed to be heading for the rocks has done just that.

The players are enjoying their football and indeed they are also enjoying the training .Filippo said on his arrival that the players were his family and his approach has worked.

He has proved his critics wrong who could not believe that Dundalk's replacement for Vinny Perth was a man who had no senior managerial experience and who also has no pro licence. The critics said he would never be able to restore that steadiness. I must say I felt this gentle giant should only seem to be in place until the end of the season. I’m changing my mind on that very quickly.

So far things have gone to plan and a win over KI in two days time should guarantee him the job at Oriel next season .

Dundalk won't have Chris Shields in the team as he has been suspended after picking up a yellow card against Sheriff on Thursday. Shields is a gigantic loss in midfield. He is a collossus.To lose your captain at such a critical time is deadly serious and does weaken the midfield considerably.

KI were knocked out of the Champions league 2nd qualifying round with a defeat by Young Boys Berne 3-1.

They are one of the most successful teams to come out of the Faroe Islands having won the Premier League 18 times and the cup six times.

Their home ground has a seating capacity of 530 and a standing capacity of around 2,600,

I was speaking to a friend of mine who is from the Faroe Islands after it became clear Dundalk would be playing KI.

She has seen KI play quite a number of times and says Dundalk should not take them for granted. Indeed they are very confident of going through and have no fears whatsoever of coming to Ireland .They believe it will be them and not Dundalk who will be picking up the €4 million after Thursday night's game. The message she said to Dundalk is to ignore them at your peril.

Meanwhile should Dundalk go through it will create a welcome fixtures jam for the club .It's understood the FAI cup final will have to be played on Monday 30th November and not on Friday 27th November. This is because Dundalk will more than likely be using the Aviva as their home venue for the qualifiers if they go through on Thursday.

It's understood the FAI turned down a request by Dundalk to have the Shamrock Rovers game played last Sunday postponed. Dundalk wanted the time to get ready for Thursday so that the squad could prepare properly and leave no stone unturned.

But whether they go through or not to the playoffs, Dundalk already must play Derry City in one back game on 19th October. They play Cork at an unspecified date. They play Waterford on Saturday 24th October and Sligo Rovers on 30th October.

Extending the league season beyond this weekend is a non runner for the FAI with the promotion relegation final down for Friday 6th November.

Amidst all the confusion this entails, Dundalk must win these league games to qualify for Europe next season.

It is more than likely Dundalk will have to look for third place in the league as their ticket for Europe next season.

They have a lot of work to do to ensure that this materialises and must call on all of the players in their large squad to ensure this happens.

My worst fears about the FAI forcing Dundalk to play Shamrock Rovers on Sunday night were right when the Hoops hammered a considerably weakened Dundalk team.

The 4-0 defeat was their first league for two seasons at Oriel and their worst since 2005 at the home venue. But this defeat leaves the FAI with little or no credibility. The Faroe Islands FA cancelled KI's game so they could prepare for Thursday. Our FAI would do no such thing.

Thus Dundalk had to field a team that Rovers tore asunder easily. Jack Byrne was excellent getting two goals while Liam Scales saw a header go in while Aaron McEnneff scored from the penalty spot.

The ramifications of this defeat are significant. Had Dundalk won on Sunday and also won the two games they had in hand there would have only been six points between themselves and Rovers. Much worse the defeat leaves Dundalk in fourth place and outside the third placed European spot. Yes, they have games in hand, but they won't be easy. Also the 4-0 defeat to Rovers damages Dundalk's precious goal difference considerably.

It was a very bad decision by the FAI to have allowed this game go ahead.

If I had any connection with Bohemians I would also be very annoyed.

Keith Long's team had cut Rovers lead at the top to just five points on Rovers on Friday night. Rovers winning on Sunday against a very weakened Dundalk team ensured the Hoops restored their eight point lead and with that any title hopes Bohemians had were blown to oblivion.

I enjoyed Pat Dolan's column in the Star on Friday.

He said Bill Hulsizer is becoming a real cult hero. He called Bill a loveable hero. I don't know if I would go that far.

Dolan says that Hulsizer clearly cares and is a 77 year old who knows that headlines sell. He claims Hulsizer shoots from the hip .

Dolan praised Peak 6 for paying their way. But he described as bizarre FAI and IRFU claims that he wanted to buy the Aviva being denied by Hulsizer. Maybe add to that his denial in Saturday's Examiner that he meddled in team affairs towards the end of the Perth era.

Dolan says amidst the madness, if Peake 6 realise that they have to develop a proper stadium in Dundalk that would be very good news for the Lilywhites and the League. Dolan says over to you Uncle Bill, a man who he adds is honourable and whose club pays its debts.

There is very little I can argue with there. Bill is an honourable man. I have no doubt. But I feel he must still stand down as chairman and leave it to somebody else to steer the club through the choppy waters in the year ahead. It has to be left in the hands of someone who knows how to run a football club.

That having being said, I don't see any reason why Bill can't stay on as an honorary director but with the club firmly in the hands of a new chairman.

But all these words are for nothing. From what I hear from Florida, Uncle Bill has no intention of standing down and having seen his club ‘shoot the Sheriff’ in Moldova last Thursday, he is hoping Giovanni shoots down the Faroe Island deputy on Thursday and open the golden gates to the land of milk and honey and with it the Europa League group stages.

Anyway it's going to be an exciting week for Dundalk and its supporters.

Unfortunately no supporters are allowed at this game. But the entire match is being televised live on Thursday from the Aviva.

Best of luck to everyone at Dundalk for Thursday especially Philippo and his players along with the entire staff at the club who do a magnificent job.

On a final note it was fantastic to see supporters back at Oriel on Sunday despite the defeat. 200 people were allowed into the ground. The first supporters being allowed attend a game since last March when the Covid pandemic broke out.

Hope you all have a great week and let's hope Dundalk make the breakthrough into the group stages of the Europa League.

Please look after yourselves, friends and families .

See you next week - and remember to be careful out there.