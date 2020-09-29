New media commission must 'ensure bright future for all newspapers and radio stations in Louth'

The Future of Media Commission must consider all newspapers and radio stations in Louth to ensure the future of all local media is vibrant and bright, a local Fine Gael Senator has said.

The Government today agreed the terms of reference and membership of the Commission following a commitment in the Programme for Government, which also states it will report within nine months on the necessary measures to underwrite the future of media in the country.

Senator McGahon said: “We all know the importance of the role of local media.

Our much-loved newspapers and familiar voices on the airwaves bring us the news that impacts us most play an intrinsic part in local life here in Louth.

“This has become especially apparent throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, when the value of trusted news sources and accurate information has never been more apparent.

“Over the last few months, we have all seen the bombardment of information and opinion on social media platforms, making it even more important to have reliable, impartial and established platforms to bring us the facts.

“Journalists, newspapers and broadcasters pride themselves on their duty to inform their reader or audience without fear or favour. Long may that continue, but we must ensure that there is a viable future.

“The challenges our local media, and similar outlets across the country, have faced over the increasingly digital years have not gone unnoticed.

“The new Future of Media Commission will be tasked with ensuring there is a vibrant, independent public service media for the next generation,” Senator McGahon said.

The aim of the commission is to evaluate what has been the public service experience through broadcasters, print and online media at all levels across the country and the challenges facing the sector through global innovation and changing audiences.

It will also explore what models of delivery are best for the next decade, how it can be funded while maintaining independent editorial oversight and delivering value for money. International practices in the sector will also be examined.