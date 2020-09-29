Louth hotel not apologising for refusing Dublin couple service

A local hotel has hit back strongly following a critical review on Tripadvisor which slammed the hotel for refusing to serve a Dublin couple on the basis of Covid-19 regulations.

The review on the popular travel website said that the couple in question were in McKevitt's Hotel in Carlingford and were asked for their eircode - which was 'D' for Dublin - and according to the reviewer, the couple were told by a staff member that they would not be serving anybody from Dublin.

Dublin is currently at Level 3 restrictions which states that people should not leave or enter the county unless for work, education or other essential purposes.

Responding to the review on their Facebook page, McKevitt's Hotel in Carlingford said:

"Here at McKevitt's we accept all feedback whether it be positive or negative. However, we feel like this type of “review” is very unfair. Since our reopening on June 29th we have taken every precaution to ensure the safety of our customers and staff. We have completed all COVID-19 safety charter criteria. As a result we have passed Failte Ireland inspection and are proud to be registered as COVID-19 compliant premises.

"Part of these changes has been to abide by all government guidelines in relation to COVID-19. We made the decision as a business to not accept guests from any county affected by government restrictions as a protective measure for all.

"We do not apologise for protecting our customers both old and new in these trying times and certainly do not apologise for making every attempt to ensure the safety of our hardworking staff. We encourage all potential customers to listen to government guidelines and recommendations and we will continue to provide a safe environment for all permitted customers."

The hotel has received plenty of support on social media for their stance, with one user posting: Well done McKevitts! As a Dub I’m delighted that you are ensuring everyone’s safety. I don’t know why this person or her parents think that they are above a pandemic but you are right to protect yourselves and those who visit."