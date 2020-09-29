Dundalk pub and restaurant's ever-popular 'Halloween Scare-fest' is back!

It is nearly that time of the year again when ghosts and ghouls come out to spook.

Fitzpatrick’s bar and restaurant has built a reputation over the years as the place to go at Halloween if you are looking for something that goes bump in the night with their haunted Scare-fest – and they are not letting the current pandemic put a stop to the popular annual event.

The venue’s Halloween Scare-fest has become famous across the country with thousands of people attending it every year.

And the bar and restaurant in Jenkinstown is ensuring it goes ahead this year despite the Covid-19 restrictions by putting strict coronavirus safety measures in place.

Fitzpatrick’s bar and restaurant goes all out every year with witches, ghosts and zombies adorning inside the premises and a terrifying spooky outdoor trail that will leave you screaming.

Fans feared the Halloween event would not go-ahead this year but the venue announced this week that with Covid-19 restrictions in place it was happening and promised “this is set to be one of the best ones yet”.

“Fitzpatricks’s Halloween Scare-fest is back”, they said on their Facebook page.

“We hope this brings some enjoyment to all the family during these strange times.”

The venue continues online: “Admission is strictly by ticket only.

“All patrons are to wear a Face mask whilst entering the trail or moving around the premises (children under 12 exceptions)

“Please be on time for your allocated time slot

“Strict social distancing will be in place.

“Please sanitise before entering and when leaving the trail.

“Track and trace procedures in place, which is one of the main reasons we have put tickets online.”

“There are only limited time slots available.”

Trick or Treating may just be for kids but this event every year guarantees to have something for all the family and will run from October 16th to November 1st.

And for the more fainthearted they are also holding pumpkin picking events on October 17th and 18th, and October 24th to November 1st.