Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, September 29, 2020

The death has occurred of Maura O'Sullivan (née Watters), Ballymacquin Lower, Ardfert, Kerry / Dundalk

Peacefully at St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Listowel on September 28th 2020. Predeceased by her husband Michael, sister Rosemary, and brothers Gerard and Frank. Dearly loved Mother of Brendan , Fiona and Kerry. Deeply regretted by her loving family, grandchildren Kim,Stacy, Donna, Michaela, Daniel,Erin,Owen and Sarah, great-grandchildren Sophie and Luke, daughters-in-law Sheila and Laura, son-in-law Raymond, brothers John and Pat (Dundalk), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews,nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place for Maura with the Requiem Mass on Thursday, 1st. October in the Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley, at 3.30pm and burial afterwards in Kilmoyley New Cemetery.House private please. Family flowers only , donations if desired to the Kerry Cancer Bus.

The death has occurred of Noel Carpenter, Pearse Park, Dundalk

Peacefully in the Beaumont Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Anna, brother Frederick. Very deeply regretted by his loving family wife Bernadette, son Noel, daughters Maria and Emma, grandchildren Eoin, Ruairí, James, Liam, Grace and Anna, daughter-in-law Fiona, son-in-law James, extended family neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to government restrictions regarding public gatherings. Noel's funeral will be private for family and close friends with Church numbers limited. The community may wish to pay their respects and show support to the family the cortege will leave his residence in Pearse Park at 11.40am on Tuesday morning driving to Saint Patrick's Cathedral arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk. House Private Please by Family Request.

The death has occurred of Patricia Kirke, Woodtown, Castlebellingham

Peacefully at home. 28th September 2020. Patricia beloved daughter of the late Tom and Brigid and sister of Brendan, Barbara, Brian and the late Anthony and aunt of Jane, Joe, Hilary, Brea and Moya. Patricia will be sadly missed by her brothers, sister, nephew, nieces, brother-in-law Noel Larkin, sister-in-law Fiona, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Her cortège will leave her family home at 10.40am on Wednesday on her way to St. Michael's Church, Darver arriving for Mass at 11am. Followed by private cremation. The Mass can be viewed on www.churchmedia.tv.

Due to current government guidelines, Patricia’s Funeral will be attended by family and close friends only.

The death has occurred of Anthony Martin, Shanmullagh, Hackballscross, Dundalk

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Anthony, beloved son of Elizabeth and his late father Peter, much loved brother of Sinéad, Peter, Padráic and Siobhán.

Reposing at the family home Shanmullagh from 12pm until 8pm tomorrow, Tuesday. Removal Wednesday morning at 10.15am, via Killaclessy and Anavakey, to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Shelagh, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Chloe McLaughlin, Saint Clements Park, Dundalk

Suddenly. Predeceased by her grandfather Michael Crawley (Hyde Park). Very deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents Sean and Michelle, sister Samantha McMahon, nephew and nieces James, Nicole and Emily, grandparents Jim and Reina McLaughlin and Susan Crawley, brother-in-law Christopher, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Chloe's funeral will be private for family and close friends with church numbers limited. The community may wish to pay their respects and show support to the family the cortege leaves the family residence on Wednesday morning at 10.30am driving to Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street then proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

House Strictly Private by Family Request