Biden US election campaign begins in Louth

The Irish campaign to support former US Vice President Joe Biden’s bid to win the US Presidential election will be formally launched this Friday at Fitzpatrick’s Bar & Restaurant at Rockmarshall on the road to Carlingford in Co. Louth.

Fitzpatrick’s was among the places Joe Biden visited during his 2016 visit to the Wee County.

The ‘Irish For Biden’ campaign will be encouraging Irish people to contact their friends and relatives in the US to get out and vote for Joe Biden when he takes on current President Donald Trump in the election on Tuesday, November 3.

The campaign is being launched in Carlingford due to Joe Biden’s strong links with the area.

His family emigrated to the US from Carlingford in the 1850s.

A spokesperson for the organising committee said: ‘’The Presidential election is a great opportunity to promote one of our own, Joe Biden.

“Everyone in the area was captivated by the visit in 2016, when Joe came home to trace his family roots.”

He continued: “A special moment was his visit to Kilwirra Church and Cemetery in Templetown, where his great, great-grandfather is buried.

“The occasion is to celebrate his Irishness and help foster relations again between our two great countries. The tagline in our campaign to mobilise Irish America is ‘Call a Cousin, Phone a Friend, Ring a Relative.’ ’’

The spokesperson went on to say: ‘’The event will be taking place at 11am in Fitzpatrick’s Bar & Restaurant, obviously with strict Covid-19 restrictions in place on social distancing.’’

The ‘Irish For Biden’ campaign is an independent initiative with no links to political parties.