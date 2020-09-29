Louth Covid situation being looked at ‘very carefully’

The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 infections in County Louth has shot back up above 100 following the confirmation of 16 more positive cases on Sunday evening.

After a worrying spike the previous week, which saw the Wee County head perilously close to being hit with Level 3 restrictions - similar to Donegal and Dublin - the number of positive cases began to subside last week, with an incidence rate per 100,000 head of population of 99.31 up to Friday. However, following Sunday's figures that rate has crept back above 100 once again.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that Louth, along with Cork, Galway and Wicklow, was being looked at “very carefully” by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), however he told RTE on Sunday that there are no plans for NPHET to call an emergency meeting this week to decide any additional restrictions in other counties.

Speaking on Sunday evening, Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “As we start into this new week, I am asking every household across the country to sit together this evening and make a plan to reduce the number of people you meet this week.

“We have absolutely no room for complacency. If every person, family, workplace and organisation does not play their part the situation will continue to deteriorate.

“For people who live in Donegal and Dublin remember Government advice is to work from home unless it is essential to attend in person. For people living in these and all other counties, assume that Covid-19 is circulating in your community and act accordingly.”

Meanwhile, more localised figures show the that the Dundalk/Carlingford electoral area continued to have one of the highest incidence rates in the country, with a figure of 179.7 cases per 100,00o, compared to a national average of 70.7. Dundalk South stood at 120.2.

These figures were for the period of September 8 to September 21.