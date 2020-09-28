Coláiste Chú Chulainn's Shannen McLaughlin captains Clan na Gael to Louth intermediate victory

Local school, Coláiste Chú Chulainn, were more than happy to congratulate and celebrate with Ms Shannen McLaughlin when she shared her success with students.

Coláiste Chú Chulainn's Shannen McLaughlin Captained Clan na Gael to their first intermediate title when they overcame Naomh Fionnbarra in an enthralling game recently. A point the mere difference in a nail-biting final.

She told the Democrat:"It's just wonderful to have a victory for our club. It has been a strange year and it is important for ladies' football in Dundalk that we had this victory. The students in school have been great, with messages of support and congratulations. Please God we can get back to full football in school when it is safe to do so. We have a new sport's field and are anxious to get playing on it."