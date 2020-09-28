Dundalk library to receive €135,500 in Covid-19 funding

Public libraries in Louth will receive funding for essential upgrades and measures in response to Covid -19, a Fine Gael Senator has said.

Senator John McGahon said: “I am delighted that my colleague, Minister of Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced total funding of €3million to support a Small Scale Capital Works Programme in public libraries.

“This funding will be matched by local authorities to the value of around €1.1million - giving a total investment of almost €4.1m.

“I am particularly pleased that the Dundalk Library in will receive €135,000 for works which will range from the installation of study pods, to Perspex screens, to building extensions; all of which will make a real difference to the library buildings as they adapt to the new public health guidelines.



“Libraries play such an important role in our communities in terms of learning, self- development and for recreational purposes. This funding will ensure that these libraries have all the equipment that they need and are modern facilities that can be used now and for future generations in Louth.



“The public libraries strategy, Our Public Libraries 2022, seeks to deliver a progressive library service and facilities that are fit for purpose.

The announcement, along with the library projects funded under the Libraries Capital Programme and the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund, sees a major investment in public library buildings across the country.



“Works will commence in the libraries over the coming weeks and will be completed by end 2020/early 2021. I would also like to thank Louth County Council and library staff in Louth for their continued hard work and effort particularly during this challenging period.”