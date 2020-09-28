Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, September 28, 2020

The death has occurred of Noel Carpenter, Pearse Park, Dundalk

Peacefully in the Beaumont Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Anna, brother Frederick. Very deeply regretted by his loving family wife Bernadette, son Noel, daughters Maria and Emma, grandchildren Eoin, Ruairí, James, Liam, Grace and Anna, daughter in law Fiona, son in law James, extended family neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

House private please

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Chloe McLaughlin, Saint Clements Park, Dundalk

Suddenly. Predeceased by her grandfather Michael Crawley (Hyde Park). Very deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents Sean and Michelle, sister Samantha McMahon, nephew and nieces James, Nicole and Emily, grandparents Jim and Reina McLaughlin and Susan Crawley, brother-in-law Christopher, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

House strictly private. Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Browne, Fr. Murray Park, Dundalk

Peacefully, at home. Beloved son of the late Owen and Kathleen and dear brother of Tommy, Teddy, John and the late Mary, Eileen, Kathleen, Mena, Patsy, Gerard and Owenie. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Joe’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family and close friends only.

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Monday, September 28th, as Joe is brought from Quinn’s Funeral Home to St. Nicholas’ Church for Mass at 11am and afterwards for burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation

To keep everyone safe, please adhere to social distancing, wear face coverings in appropriate circumstances and refrain from handshaking and hugging.