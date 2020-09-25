Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, September 25, 2020

The death has occurred of Peter Houston, Annaskeagh, Mountpleasant, Dundalk

Peacefully in Drumbear Lodge Nursing Home, Co. Monaghan. 24th September 2020. Peter beloved husband of Joan née Begley dear father of Stephen and Paul, grandad of Laura, Sarah, Amy, Ciarán, Michael, and Louise father-in-law of Sheila and Olive and brother of Elizabeth (Betty) and the late Stephen. Peter will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

His cortège will pass his family home at 9.30am on Saturday on his way to St. Mary’s Church, Ravensdale arriving for Mass at 10am. Due to current government guidelines, Peter’s Funeral will be attended by family and close friends only. His family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences.

The death has occurred of Val Minto, Middlesex, England and formerly of O`Hanlon Park, Dundalk

Peacefully in England. Beloved husband of Diane and dear dad of Jacqueline, Deborah and Anthony. Predeceased by his parents Val and Alice (late of O' Hanlon Park), brothers Albert, Joe, Pat, sisters Theresa, May and Aileen, He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, son in-law Alan, grandchildren Eleanor and Joanna, brother Noel (Dundalk), sister Nuala Woods (Dundalk), nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful friends both in England and his home town of Dundalk.

Lord Rest His Soul

Val's, Funeral and Cremation will take place in Middlesex on Thursday 1st October 2020.