Dundalk FC one step away from Europa League group stage dreamland after penalty shootout win

Dundalk FC are now just 90 minutes away from the promised land of the Europa League group stages after dramatically beating Sheriff Tiraspol in a penalty shoot-out in Moldova.

Filippo Giovagnoli has made quite an impression since taking over from Vinny Perth exactly one month ago, with only Faroese outfit KI Klaksvik, who travel to Ireland next week, standing in Dundalk’s way as they bid to repeat their historic run to the groups back in 2016.

Thursday’s performance in the Transnistrian capital was very much akin to the 2016 squad with Dundalk, for large spells, outplaying a side that has made it to the groups four times.

However, The Lilywhites had endured the worst possible start to proceedings and were struggling to settle and, after losing possession in a dangerous area, Croatian midfielder Benedik Mioc fired in a shot from distance which had to be kept out well by Gary Rogers.

Sheriff had truly come out of the blocks and took the lead in the eighth minute when Andriy Bliznichenko whipped in a corner that was powered home by the head of Veaceslav Posmac.

And, as if that wasn’t bad enough a start for Dundalk, Seán Gannon, playing as a right-winger, had to go off injured moments after that and was replaced by John Mountney.

Dundalk did begin to settle, though, and, aside from Frank Castaneda’s shot which had to be blocked out, the home side didn’t really threaten Rogers for the remainder of the contest.

Daniel Cleary, who looked to have had his shirt pulled by Ousmane N'Diaye, had a penalty appeal waved away not long before Chris Shields saw his attempt from distance sail over.

Dundalk got their just deserts in first half stoppage-time when the outstanding Michael Duffy delivered a beautiful cross from the left which was headed home by Seán Murray.

Duffy and Murray again combined shortly after the restart with the latter seeing his close range back-heel, which looked certain to creep in, crucially blocked out by Faith Obilor.

Dundalk continued to threaten and Sheriff goalkeeper Zvonimir Mikulic got behind Mountney’s drilling effort from distance, while Daniel Kelly also worked the Croatian.

The League of Ireland champions had chances to win the tie in stoppage-time with Kelly’s cross somehow headed across goal by Duffy before being cleared off the line by Obilar.

Brian Gartland should have put Dundalk into the play-off round in the final minute of injury-time when, from Duffy’s right-hand corner, his diving header soared inches wide of the post.

Giovagnoli’s troops were looking increasingly tired throughout the 30 minutes of extra-time, but managed the game extremely well, restricting Sheriff to harmless shots from distance.

Sheriff’s only major chance came five minutes before the end when substitute Charles Petro found himself in space before drilling low shot, which had Rogers at full stretch, inches wide.

Dundalk scored all five of their penalties in the shoot-out, with Rogers saving superbly from Obilar before captain Shields stepped up to take the crucial kick and send Dundalk through.

Faroe Island champions KI Klaksvik, who thumped Dinamo Tbilisi 6-1 on the same night, now travel to Ireland next Thursday to take on Dundalk with a place in the group stages the prize.

Sheriff Tiraspol: Zvonimir Mikulic; Ousmane N'Diaye, Faith Obilor, Veaceslav Posmac, Cristiano; Andrei Peteleu (Charles Petro 64), Benedik Mioc (Max Veloso 99), William Parra; Andriy Bliznichenko (Rifet Kapic HT), Frank Castaneda, Dimitris Kolovos (Dabney dos Santos 88)

Subs not used: Dumitru Celeadnic (gk), Sebastian Dahlstrom, Richard Gadze

Dundalk FC: Gary Rogers; Seán Hoare, Brian Gartland, Daniel Cleary, Darragh Leahy; Seán Murray (Patrick McEleney 72), Chris Shields, Greg Sloggett; Seán Gannon (John Mountney 13) (Daniel Kelly 88), Patrick Hoban, Michael Duffy (Stefan Colovic 102)

Subs not used: Aaron McCarey (gk), Will Patching, David McMillan

Referee: Aleksandar Stavrev (Macedonia)