Acting CMO warns Louth people to keep guard up despite 'some stabilisation in figures'

Ireland's Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has said there has been some 'stabilistation' in the incidence figures of Covid-19 for county Louth in recent days, but has warned that the situation could change very rapidly and has urged local people to keep their guard up and maintain social distancing and reduce their number of social contacts.

He added that people in Louth and Waterford must maintain vigilance and not slip into complacency.

Dr Glynn was speaking at this evening's press conference with Taoiseach Micheal Martin.