Dundalk IT graduation postponed and to take place online

The students' Union of DkIT have confirmed this evening that this year's graduation ceremonies have been postponed until December or possibly January, and they will take place online.

Posting on Facebook, DkIT SU wrote:

"We have been working with the college on graduation over the past month or so.

"Graduation will no longer take place at the end of October. It will take place in December or January. Dates are yet to be confirmed but will be soon by the institute.

"Graduation will happen online due to COVID and public health guidelines.

"The Students' Union in collaboration with the institute will host an in person send off for our 19/20 graduates provisionally in June 2021 as this is when the government guidelines are set to allow such events.

"We understand that this is not the outcome our graduates wanted, none more so than ourselves but with the current situation an on-campus graduation would not be safe for our students."