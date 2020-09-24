Concern grows in Louth as Donegal looks set for further Covid-19 restrictions

Preliminary reports this afternoon suggest that Donegal is set to move to Level 3 restrictions as part of the state's attempts to combat the spread of Covid-19; further highlighting County Louth's own high incidence rate.

Various national media outlets are reporting that Donegal could be hit with the restrictions as early as tonight.

Donegal's incidence rate stands at 122.5 per 100,000 people, Louth's is 106.3.

Dublin is the only county at present under Level 3 restrictions, with some additional restrictions such as reduced domestic visiting numbers and no indoor dining in restaurants or pubs.