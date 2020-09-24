Culture Night proves a major hit across Dundalk on Friday

Culture Night was a huge success with numerous artistic events taking place locally last Friday.

The annual all-island public event Culture Night saw hundreds of events taking place nationwide with Dundalk hosting a number of events in celebration from visual art, to heritage and music.

With the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in place, some events moved online, but there were several which took place offline adhering to safety measures in our local community.

An Táin Arts Centre, Creative Spark, the County Museum and the Louth County Council all put on successful cultural events that allowed the public immerse themselves in art.

An Táin Arts Centre’s Director Paul Hayes said: “We had a great culture night with three sold out pottery workshops, our new exhibition in the gallery ‘The Thriving Flower’, Etaion O’Reilly’s open studio and backstage tours with myself showing people what goes on behind the scenes.”

An Táin Arts Centre’s visual artist in residence in the Basement Gallery studio Etaoin O’Reilly gave family ceramic workshops on the night with children and adults given the opportunity to make ceramic flowers and have a go on the pottery wheel.

People also popped into the Basement Gallery to meet ceramic artist and facilitator Etaoin and see where she is creating her art pieces.

An Táin Arts Centre’s Director Paul Hayes also gave all access tours of the theatre, with audiences learning about the heritage of the building, and getting a glimpse behind the scenes of a working arts space.

Creative Spark located in Muirhevnamor also ran The Big Relief: A Steamroller Print Event last Friday which brought artists and the community together to create impressive prints. Creative Spark’s print studio coordinator Grainne Murphy said: “The event was a huge success, we had over 45 people in staggered sessions throughout the night.

“Participants got the chance to help carve the giant woodcut in the days prior.

“The piece was designed by local artist Caoimhe McCarthy (little twit design), which depicts landmarks and stories of County Louth.”

Local artist Michael Stafford also carved a large John Hume portrait to create a large wood cut print which “went down a treat” and artist Una Curley used the steamroller to press blackberries to create a series of monoprints.

The County Museum in Dundalk hosted an online event Historical Songs: Highlighting Irish and Local History, which was accessed by the public via the museum’s Facebook page.

The Louth County Archives also hosted an online event Archives Into Art with artist Miriam Fox, which invited young artists to explore and investigate fascinating archival pieces.