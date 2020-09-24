Hopes for first addiction dual diagnosis and drop-in service in Dundalk

Dundalk-based addiction support service Turas hopes to set up the town’s first dual diagnosis service and a drop in service according to a Strategic Plan, launch this morning in the Fairways Hotel by Minister of State with responsibility for Public Health, Well Being and the National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan.

Turas’s Strategic Plan 2020-2023. establishes a path for expansion and development of services and includes an ambitious approach to offer a specialised dual diagnosis service and a drop-in service, both firsts for Dundalk.

The strategic plan focuses on seven key and equal priorities spanning financial stability, employer excellence and crucially new service development.

Speaking at the launch today Turas’ Manager, Nicki Jordan commented: “This ambitious plan ensures people with addiction will receive the best possible service that is developed specifically to meet their individual needs in a tailored and flexible way.

"We are thrilled to set out a road map for implementing specialist services for people with dual diagnosis In Dundalk.

"Unfortunately, this issue is not treated adequately in mainstream mental health services and people are excluded and left without support.”

Nicki said the inclusion of and need for a drop-in service for the town was down to Turas daily work.

“Time and again we see the need for a low threshold drop-in service in Dundalk for people who are not ready to reduce their substance misuse. With a supportive and non-judgemental environment, they can slowly begin contemplating the impact their addiction is having on their lives and work towards change.”

She continued: “This will be the first service of its kind in Dundalk. Of course, in order to carry out our plan we need to increase our funding from state funders and our own fundraising. We will appreciate any support that people locally can give us, perhaps by undertaking their own events or participating in any events we organise ourselves. “

Minister Feighan in attending the launch, noted the ambitious roadmap set out in the Strategic Plan to develop new services in the Dundalk area for low threshold drop-in service and supports for clients with dual diagnosis.

“I am pleased to see that the core values of the National Drugs Strategy are also reflected in your new Strategic Plan and that it recognises the importance of measuring the achievements of its goals.”

Turas Background:

Established in 2005, Turas provides a comprehensive and holistic range of supports to people with addiction to alcohol and drugs across the North East. We supported 470 people in 2019 and offer a range of services including community alcohol detox, motivational support, counselling, men and women in sobriety groups and a day programme.

Since the onset of Covid-19 and its resulting roadblocks and issues, Turas has continued to provide services remotely, seeing increased mental illness, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and a huge increase in relapses as a result of COVID isolation and restrictions.

Anyone wishing to receive support can call us on 042 9338221.