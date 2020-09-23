Touching tribute paid to 'great man' Dessie Morgan from Dundalk

The SS Dundalk 1918 Centenary Commemorations group has paid tribute to local man Dessie Morgan, who passed away yesterday.

In a touching tribute on Facebook, the group described Mr Morgan as a "great man" who will forever be remembered as the man who lovingly restored the 'Clock' which was mounted into the memorial on the Navvy Bank in Dundalk.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of the great man himself Dessie Morgan, who passed away yesterday 22nd September.

"Dessie will forever be remembered as the man who lovingly restored the 'Clock' which was mounted into the memorial on the Navvy Bank in Dundalk.

"The clock's arms mark the time 11.10pm when the cargo & passenger ship the SS Dundalk was cruelly struck by a German Submarine and she sank with the loss of 20 lives on 14th October 1918. One of those lost was Dessie's relation Vincent Morgan aged only 23.

"The Morgan family never forgot Vincent and restoring the clock for the memorial was a tribute to him and all hands on board, and Dessie felt very honored. Now we honor Dessie, and every time we pass the memorial it will now stand in his memory also.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam / May he Rest In Peace."