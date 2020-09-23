Dundalk homeless support group make desperate plea for aid

"We have never seen anything like this in all the years we have been doing this"

Homeless support group Save Our Homeless Dundalk have claimed they are "struggling to meet the demand" at present and are in desperate need of donated supplies.

Taking to their Facebook page, the group posted a picture of a fridge, adding: "Folks, this is our fridge this evening (this is a catering fridge huge), we are out of fresh food and it's only Tuesday. We are struggling to meet the demand. We are inundated with pleas for help. Please, if anyone can help us out we will be eternally grateful. We have never seen anything like this in all the years we have been doing this."

They added the following list of food stuffs needed:

Sausages

Rashers

Burgers

Mince

Stewing pieces

Sausage rolls

Pies

Eggs

Ham/chicken slices

Cheese

Butter

Yougurts

Cartons of orange/apple juice

Diluted juices

Fresh or frozen vegetables

Potatoes