‘This is a great day for the town’: rejuvenation success for Dundalk

Louth County Council officially opened the Clanbrassil Street and Saint Nicholas’ Quarter Rejuvenation Scheme in Dundalk last Tuesday.

The much-anticipated rejuvenation works in the centre of town were opened by Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Councillor Dolores Minogue, with Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District, Emma Coffey in attendance.

The works have transformed the historic centre of the town, covering Clanbrassil Street, Church Street and part of Bridge Street, up to St Nicholas’ Church.

The project comprised the provision of wider granite footpaths, asphalt parking bays, planting and seating areas, an upgrading of public lighting, improved pedestrian crossings and a decluttering of footpaths.

The works also involved the undergrounding of overhead ESB cables, refurbishment of water services and the provision of a new 500mm water main, in partnership with Irish Water.

A new bronze sculpture ‘Heart Space’, by Drogheda-based artist, Breda Marron, complements the rejuvenation project, and is installed at the new plaza on Church Street.

Speaking at the official opening, Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Councillor Dolores Minogue, said: ”I am delighted to officially open the Clanbrassil Street and Saint Nicholas’ Quarter Rejuvenation Scheme, which has been designed and constructed to the highest standards and will bring new life to the centre of the town.”

Great Day

Chief Executive of Louth County Council, Joan Martin commented: “This is a great day for the town of Dundalk.

“The completed scheme is very welcome, and it has transformed the main spine of the town, as well as making it more attractive for investment, and increasing visitors to the town.”

She added: The scheme has been a catalyst for the redevelopment of existing buildings along the street, and the recent painting of shop fronts has complimented the rejuvenation scheme.

“The project, with a value of approximately €5.5m, represents a considerable investment in the town by Louth County Council, and by the European Regional Development Fund, which is part-funding the works.

“I want to acknowledge the co-operation and assistance from the Dundalk BIDS Office, the Dundalk Chamber of Commerce, the traders, and all the businesses and residents in the area.”

Cathaoirleach of the Northern and Western Regional Assembly, David Maxwell, commented: “I am delighted to see the successful completion of the Clanbrassil Street and Saint Nicholas’ Quarter Rejuvenation Scheme, which is a result of the partnership between the Northern and Western Regional Assembly and Louth County Council, with European Regional Development Fund assistance through the BMW Regional Operational Programme 2014-2020. Projects such as the rejuvenation in Dundalk are an excellent example of how important European funding is to our country and our region, and how it can directly benefit towns and local communities.

“The project builds on Dundalk’s rich heritage and we welcome this reinvigoration to the centre of the town that the European Regional Development Fund co-funded development is enabling”.