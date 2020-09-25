PREVIEW: Humdinger in store as Mid-Louth rivals all set to go head to head in JFC final

PREVIEW: Anglo Printers Junior Final

Now that Lannleire having finally broken their semi-final jinx by qualifying for a first junior decider in eight years, the Dunleer men have a first championship since 1994 as a top priority.

At the fifth consecutive attempt, the men in white jumped the last four hurdle by defeating Glyde Rangers, a success which will have tasted all the more sweet for manager Mark Gilsenan, who led the Tallanstown crew to consecutive showpieces in 2017 and ‘18.

Both of those outings ended in single point losses and so the Corduff man will be hopeful of reversing his fortune in what is his second term at the helm.

Their opponents, Naomh Fionnbarra, have a more favourable record in this competition and will seek a third title in 11 renewals on Saturday, their prior crowns having been five years apart. The 2015 victory against Roche Emmets was by a 20-point margin with current Louth senior supremo, Wayne Kierans, their boss on a memorable day in Dunleer.

Such a one-sided affair is highly unlikely this time around with the Togher team entering an attractive clash as slight underdogs given the impressive rate at which this Lannleire team has developed over recent campaigns.

The Barrs, however, have an ability to score and create goals, with William Woods and Liam Shevlin, in his first season back following his transfer from Dreadnots, former county stars with keen eyes for the net. If Christy Bellew is to find residence at John Markey Park, the duo will have played a significant part in its quest.

Previous medal winners include captain Darren McConnon, Hugh McGrane and Conor Osborne, but this is a Barrs team lacking the quality of its last band of champions, especially in defence where there is much inexperience.

Lannleire, on the other hand, are a seasoned unit with the healthiest positional balance. Captain Jason Torris leads a fine back line containing the ever-reliable duo of Paul McGeough and Briain McGuinness at centre-full and -half, the latter acting as a key driving force from deep.

But it’s at midfield where perhaps their core strength lies, Ian Mulroy and Pierce Hawkins forming a formidable pairing which generally contributes to the scoreboard. How Naomh Fionnbarra set about negating their influence will be integral to the outcome.

Killian Gregory, Colin Murphy, Alan Murphy and Paul Callan, meanwhile, will offer a buoyant scoring threat at various stages with Bob Murphy, Mark Dunne, Niall Lennon and Darragh Malone, son of ex-Louth captain Nicky, vying for inclusion in a competitive forward department.

Not that The Barrs are slack up top either with Adam Hanratty a player of prominence during his club’s progression to the intermediate semi-final of two years ago.

Likewise, Thomas McCreesh is looked upon as a man of potential and those of his ilk can only be helped by the knowledge flow from John Doyle, McConnon and the Butterlys.

Nonetheless, should they perform, Lannleire are primed to remain the sole unbeaten side in this year’s junior race. It’ll only take a point or two either way, though.