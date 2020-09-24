PREVIEW: Mary’s have a 25 year gap to close while Mairtin’s want a first Louth GAA senior ch'ship title

PREVIEW: Anchor Tours Senior Final

The Ardee boys have been shouting it since football returned a number of weeks back – we are going to win the championship this year, they said with conviction. They were listened to, but weren’t given all that much heed. Talk to someone attached to the other eleven teams and they’d have the same to say.

But now, less than a week away before the destination of the Joe Ward Cup is decided, ten of the others are on the wayside; St Mary’s are still standing. Confidence is even higher now than before, and if it’s matched with success, Louth football’s most prestigious prize will return to the land of Ferdia for the first time in a quarter of a century.

But don’t let the Ardee boys think they have the hold on ambition or confidence. Their opponents at Darver on Sunday want this title more than anything else. Naomh Mairtin have been within touching distance of it twice in recent years, and having been so close, don’t want to let another opportunity to be crowned champions slip by once again.

The Monasterboice men appeared in their first final two years ago and had the then-champions, Newtown Blues, in the other corner, and on the ropes with less than ten minutes remaining. But then disaster, in the shape of a defensive error, struck. Blues were given a second chance, and as most know, the Drogheda crowd are never likely to say “it’s alright, we don’t want it”.

There was a repeat meeting last year, and this time Blues needed no favours; their win was as comfortable as the finishing score suggested.

Blues, going for a four-timer – they routed Dundalk Gaels in the 2017 final – had this year’s run halted in the second of last Sunday’s semi-finals, well beaten by Mary’s. Earlier in the day, Mairtin’s ran up a big score against St Mochta’s at Dunleer’s Pairc Ui Mhuiri, which, it must be acknowledged in passing never looked better. The Villagers were at this stage for the first time and may just have been overawed by the occasion.

But Mairtin’s were very good, playing in a manner that gave a hint of how St Patrick’s went about their business when they ruled the roost. This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Calling the shots at Monasterboice this year for the first time is Fergal Reel, who, in his spell at Lordship, won three Joe Wards. It would be a fine achievement by the South Armagh man if he could bring up the four-timer.

While he didn’t bag as many scores as in previous matches, Sam Mulroy looked smart, enough to make you think that , calling on the likes of the Mairtin’s No 14, Ciaran Byrne, on the St Mochta’s side, and say, young McCaul, who plays for St Joseph’s, why the Louth seniors shouldn’t have a future.

That, however, is for another day. Mulroy and the others are on Mairtin’s business right now, and nothing concerns them more than this senior title. There’s a full complement of players available. Conor Whelan, badly missed last season, is back and playing well, Thomas Sullivan is solid at centre-half, and Mick Fanning is putting all his experience to play. Tom Grey has prospects and Craig Lynch can go long, very long, with his kicks-out when necessary, and is not too bad at stopping shots.

And then there’s JP Rooney, who, when he came in on Sunday, showed that he still knows where the posts are. What a double that would be – JP winning a senior and Aaron winning one at intermediate level, both on the same weekend.

Mairtin’s haven’t the call on veterans going into Sunday’s final. Darren Clarke has been around the block for both club and county, and Ronan Carroll hasn’t been too far behind him. These two have been hugely instrumental in St Mary’s making the final, and winning a medal on Sunday would be compensation for the one they had snatched from them by Sean O’Mahony’s in the 2016 final. They have a vital part to play along with the Keenans, the Jacksons and Donal McKenny.

These and the others on the Ardee panel are being expertly instructed by Sean Kelly, the Meathman who was in charge of his county team for the 2010 Leinster final. That’s the one, of course, which had more losers than winners attached. Though he had won that title and the previous year brought his team to an All-Ireland semi-final, Kelly wasn’t retained for the 2011 season.

But that’s by the by. His attention right now is centred on bringing the Louth senior title back to Ardee, and his team’s quest for it, taking on a team equally determined, could give us a final worth remembering more than the atmosphere in which it will be played.