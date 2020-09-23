Just who are Dundalk FC’s Europa League opponents Sheriff Tiraspol?

Dundalk FC continue their European exploits on Thursday at 7pm (Irish time) when they travel to Moldova to take on Sheriff Tiraspol in their third-round Europa League qualifier.

Despite the country not featuring on Ireland’s green list, the game will take place at the modern 13,460-capacity Sheriff Stadium, which is located in Moldova’s second largest city. It was expected that the tie would be moved to a neutral venue, but as was the case in Andorra last week, Dundalk will travel in a bubble to Tiraspol for Thursday night’s game.

CURRENT FORM

The team will fly out from Dublin on Tuesday for a match against a Sheriff side that has won the Moldovan League in each of the past five seasons and have, so far, picked up maximum points from their ten matches played this year, which puts them eight point clear at the top.

On Friday, they recorded a 2-1 win away from home against Speranta Nisporeni with Ghanaian striker Richard Gadze coming off the substitutes bench to score an 88th-minute winner after Colombian Frank Castaneda had initially given Sheriff a first half advantage.

They enter Europa League’s third qualifying round the same way Dundalk did last season – by losing to Azerbaijani outfit Qarabag in the second qualifying round of the Champions League. That was after Sheriff had beaten Fola Esch of Luxembourg 2-0 in the first round.

HISTORY

Sheriff’s origins are not that of your conventional football club. They were founded in 1997 in the city of Tiraspol, which is capital of the breakaway state of Transnistria, a state that has long sought official independence from Moldova. In its first year of existence, the club won promotion to the Moldovan National Division and have since won a total of 18 league titles.

After ten years of near misses and hard-luck stories, Sheriff became the first ever Moldovan club to reach the Europa League group stages, finishing third in a pool which included Fenerbahce, FC Twente and Steaua Bucharest in 2009. Sheriff repeated that feat and once again made the group stages the following year, but finished bottom, before making further appearances in 2013 and 2017, finishing a more than respectable third on both occasions.

Perhaps a good omen for Dundalk is that Sheriff were knocked out at the third-round stage of last season’s competition, going down 3-2 on aggregate to Swedish outfit AIK Solna.

KEY PLAYERS

Managed by Croatian Zoran Zekic, Sheriff are surely one of the most multi-national sides playing in European competition this season. So much so, that only six of their current squad hail from Moldova. Four of those, goalkeepers Dumitru Celeadnic and Serghei Pașcenco, captain Veaceslav Posmac and midfielder Maxim Cojocaru have been capped by Moldova.

Meanwhile, Charles Petro (Malawi), Alec Mudimu (Zimbabwe), Dimitris Kolovos (Greece), Keston Julien (Trinidad & Tobago), Peter Wilson (Liberia) and Sebastian Dahlstrom (Finland) have all played senior international football for their respective countries. One name that might ring a bell with Dundalk supporters on Thursday night is that of Dabney dos Santos, a Dutch winger who played twice against The Lilywhites as an AZ Alkmaar player back in 2016.