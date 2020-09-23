Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, September 23, 2020

The death has occurred of Desmond (Dessie) Morgan, Priorland Road and formerly McSwiney Street, Dundalk

Peacefully, at home. Son of the late Michael Joseph and Catherine Ann. His loss will be deeply and sincerely regretted by his son, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Dessie’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family and close friends only. Prayers for the happy repose of his soul will be livestreamed on Wednesday at 6pm. The Service can be viewed by following this link:

https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/quinn-s-funeral-home-room-1

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Friday, September 25th as Dessie is brought from Quinn’s Funeral Home, Bridge Street to St. Nicholas’ Church for Mass at 11am and afterwards for burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

A link to view the Mass will be posted on Thursday

Visitation Enquiries to Quinn's Funeral Homes on 042 9334521

To keep everyone safe, please adhere to social distancing, wear face coverings in appropriate circumstances and refrain from handshaking and hugging.

The death has occurred of Eileen Gillespie (née O'Sullivan), Shanlis, Ardee, Louth

Peacefully at Castleross Nursing Home. Eileen will be sadly missed by her loving husband Edward (Nina), her sons and daughters Brendan, Deirdre, Shirley and Declan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Sheila (Malone), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Eileen Rest in Peace

Eileen will repose in her home on Wednesday (23rd) from 5pm to 9pm. Friends and family are welcome to attend reposing and are asked to respect and adhere the Government advice on social distancing and gatherings.

Due to current restrictions a Funeral mass and burial will take place for family and friends on Thursday (24th) at 10am in St. Catherine's Church, Ballapousta.