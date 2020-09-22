Car was found ‘extensively damaged’ outside house in Dundalk

A car which gardai had received a report about in relation to a suspected drunk driver, was found ‘extensively damaged’ outside a house on St. Nicholas’ Avenue, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan was told Nikolajas Sehovcovs (41) with an address at Castletown Road, Dundalk matched the description of the driver who had been seen exiting the silver Toyota Corolla and entering the property on July ninth 2019.

When gardai called to the address the defendant had a cut to his upper lip and had blood on the back of his head. His speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet.

The court heard the defendant told gardai he had no knowledge of the vehicle or who was driving it.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a €300 fine for failing to give information to gardaí about the collision.