Louth County Council backs families' call for public inquiry into Dealgan House outbreak

Louth County Council has supported calls from the families of the nursing home residents who died during the Covid-19 pandemic in Dealgan House for the Government to establish a public inquiry.

The Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and the Health Service Executive (HSE) have agreed to meet relatives of the 22 people who died during the coronavirus outbreak in Dealgan House in Dundalk, the local authority meeting also heard yesterday.

Local Sinn Fein Councillor Edel Corrigan put forward the motion that the council supports families’ calls for the Government to establish a public inquiry.

“It is up to us to ensure the families get the public inquiry into the deaths that they need and deserve”, Cllr Corrigan told the meeting.

“They have a lack of information about who made the decisions, how they were made and the process that was in place.

“There needs to be a public inquiry to give closure and support to these families.

“We are still in the middle of this pandemic and the only way to investigate the situation and find out what went wrong to prevent other families going through the same devastation is for a public inquiry to be established.”

Fianna Gael councillor Maria Doyle added: “The families of loved ones who died in Dealgan House during the Covid-19 outbreak have been left bereft and distressed.

“They believe there is a disparity between what happened and what they are being told happened.

“The only way of getting to the bottom of it is through a public inquiry”.

Cllr Doyle also said the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and the HSE has agreed to meet the families via zoom.