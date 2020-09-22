Dundalk man prosecuted for bogus ticket sales online

A 26-year-old local man prosecuted for bogus ticket sales online, had his case further adjourned at Dundalk district court last week, so he can raise funds to compensate his two victims.

Tyrone Byrne with an address at Anne Street, Dundalk was charged with theft arising out of two fake sales last year.

The court heard the defendant had withdrawn 440 euro which was lodged into his account at Bank of Ireland, Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk on July 17th last year by a buyer who thought they were purchasing GAA tickets, which had been advertised on DoneDeal.

On the same date he withdrew a further 280 euro which a woman had lodged, thinking she was getting tickets to a Premiership soccer match.

When Judge Eirinn McKiernan asked about the victims being compensated, Mr Byrne replied "I'm starting work on Monday", but his solicitor stressed that the defendant was hoping to get plastering work in Dublin and that may, or may not happen.

Judge McKiernan noted a probation report before her is very positive - particularly from during the pandemic, and put back the case to January sixth to allow the defendant raise compensation.