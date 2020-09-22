Afraid to come to Dundalk following arson attack

Three separate defendants had their cases adjourned from Dundalk District Court last week to Ardee district court, after Judge Eirinn McKiernan was told they are afraid to come to Dundalk following an arson attack.

In the first case, the solicitor representing Mary Kate Joyce of Woodland Park, Dundalk said her client too terrified to come to Dundalk, as the home of family members had been petrol bombed

The 28 year old is accused of stealing €89 worth of goods from Supervalu, Old Dublin Road, Dundalk on April 14th last year, and the theft of €25 worth of food from Euro Giant, Marshes Shopping centre on August 29th 2019.

Savannah Joyce (22) with an address at Rockfield Manor, Dundalk and Catriona Joyce (24) of Woodland Park, Dundalk are both accused of theft from Harry Corry, Dundalk Retail Park on April 13th 2018.

Their barrister also told the court that both women were afraid to come to Dundalk.

In each instance Judge Eirinn McKiernan adjourned the cases to next month’s sitting of Ardee district court.