Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, September 22, 2020

The death has occurred of Noel Conlon, Ballinteer, Dublin / Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully and unexpectedly at his home. Noel will be very deeply missed by his beloved wife Maureen, daughter Sandra, sons Damien and Aidan, cherished grandchildren Lauren, Luke and Seán, son-in-law Louis; his sister Phyllis, and brother Paddy; sister-in-law; brother-in-law; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his sisters Helen and Maureen, also his brothers Sean, Gerry and Kevin.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral for Noel will take place in accordance with current Government guidelines.

The death has occurred of Sheila Doherty (née McCullough), Dulargy, Ravensdale, Dundalk



Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Louth County Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Leo and dear mother of Martin, David and the late Don. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters-in-law Angela, Arlene and Leila, grandchildren Cassandra and Eleanor, nieces, Eva, relatives and friends.

At Peace

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Sheila’s Funeral Ceremony will be celebrated in the presence of her family and close friends only. It can be viewed on Wednesday, 23rd September, at 2.30pm by following this link:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/quinn-s-funeral-home-room-1

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Wednesday from 3.45pm as Sheila is brought from Quinn’s Funeral Home, Bridge Street, via Rockmarshall, past Calvary Cemetery and pausing at the family home in Dulargy, before being brought for private cremation.