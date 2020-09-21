Louth politicians urge community to play part in combating Covid-19 rise

Local politicians across the spectrum have come out to urge Louth people to play their part in reducing the worrying rise in Covid-19 cases in the county in recent weeks.

Fianna Fáil Senator for Louth Erin McGreehan called for community unity and responsibility in the days ahead.

New figures show a further rise in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospitals and intensive care units.

Senator McGreehan said: “We must all play our part as a community and country and try to reduce to rising cases of COVID-19. This means that we must follow the public help guidance at present and try to limit the number of people we are visiting.

“Dublin has seen restrictions implemented for three weeks which is very tough on the businesses which have had to close their doors again. I am asking the people of Louth to work hard at limiting interaction between households to reduce cases.

“Anyone who is using public transport must adhere to wearing a face covering. Co Louth has seen 120 cases in last two weeks compared to 18 in previous two weeks. We must all work together again to try and lower the transmission rates,” concluded Senator McGreehan.

Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd, called on local communities to "rally together by staying apart" in order to combat the Covid-19 virus in Louth and East Meath.

O’Dowd said: “The incidence level in Louth per 100k of the population is far too high. The 14 day incidence was 53 per 100,000 on Sunday 13th September and had climbed to 102 per 100,000 yesterday evening. We have had 131 cases in the last fortnight.

“Communities have already flattened the curve in County Louth and we can do it again by working together and following the most important public health advice.

“Dr Glynn has reminded us that we must avoid crowds. It is helpful to work on the basis that we, or those we meet could be infectious and behave accordingly.

“Businesses have worked relentlessly to stay open during the pandemic and many are reopening this week following lengthy closures.

“The last thing we need now is for level 3 restrictions to be imposed causing further unquantifiable economic consequences, but be in no doubt that this will be the outcome if we do not break the chain of transmission.

“That is why I’m calling on everyone in Louth to redouble the efforts made to date."