Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, September 21, 2020

The death has occurred of Séan Mc Caughey “Lisnawilly House” Carrick Road, Dundalk

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 19th September 2020. Séan, beloved husband of Edna (née Arthur), dear father of Peter, Deirdre, Martin and Marina, loving granddad of Diane, Shauna, Jennifer, Tara, Jillian, Jessica, Jack, Andrew, Katie, Brigette, Morgan, Séan and Aliya and great-grandad of Thomas, Andrew, Hugo, April, Ruben, Ella, Aoife, Emily and Isla, and brother of Brendan and the late Eamon, Peter Brian, Rosemary and Rita. He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Kathleen and Tia, brother, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

His cortège will leave his home at 1.30pm on Tuesday on his way to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 2pm. Due to current government guidelines, Sean’s funeral will be attended by family and close friends only and can be viewed on www.churchserices.tv/Haggardstown



The death has occurred of Mary Magee, Muirhevna, Dublin Road, Dundalk

Peacefully in Louth County Hospital. 19th September 2020. Mary, beloved daughter of the late Henry and Catherine and sister of Pat Magee (Canada), Ena Martin, Séan Magee, Gerard Magee and the late Harry Magee, Kathleen Hallahan and Bernie O’ Donoghue Mary will be sadly missed by her brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, sisters in law, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Her cortège will pass her home 12.45pm on Monday on her way to St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church arriving for Mass at 1pm. Due to current government guidelines, Mary’s Funeral will be attended by family and close friends only and can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/dundalk

The death has occurred of Kathleen McArdle (née Atkinson), Court Road, Rathmore, Kilkerley, Dundalk

Peacefully, at her home. Predeceased by her husband Micheal, daughter Ann, brother Jim, sister Winnie Connolly. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons Michael, Brendan, Derek (Sid), daughters Una Sheridan, Briege Gray and Sheila Lee, brother John, sisters Carmel Bromley and Maureen O'Hanlon, sons in-law, daughters in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to the current government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Kathleen's funeral will be private for family and close friends with church numbers limited. The community may wish to pay their respects and show support to the family, the cortège leaves her home on Monday afternoon at 1.40pm driving to the Church of The immaculate Conception, Kilkerley, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Anne Morrow (née Maynes), Manydown Close, Red Barns Road, Dundalk, Louth / Derry

Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Formerly of Ballinderry, Co. Derry. Predeceased by her husband Joseph, son Tony, parents Charles-James and Maryann, brothers Pat, Sylvester, Tommy, Brendan, sisters Kathleen Colonese, Maisie McKenna, Vera Kerr, son in-law Barry McElroy. Anne will be sadly missed by her loving son Eoin, daughters Geraldine, Michele, Lisa, Petrina and Pamela, sons in-law, daughter in-law, 16 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, brother in-law Dermot, sisters in-law Anne & Ann, extended family relatives wonderful friends and neighbours.

May Anne's Soul Rest In Peace

Due to the current government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Anne's Funeral will be private for family and close friends, with church numbers limited. The community may wish to pay their respects and show support to the family, the cortège leaves her residence, Manydown Close, on Monday morning at 10.30am on foot to the Red Barns Road, then driving to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

House Private on Monday, please.