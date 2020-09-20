Louth now 'dangerously close' to having same restrictions as Dublin

Louth County Council have released a statement this evening calling on local people to redouble their efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19 as the infection rate in the county continues to climb.

The statement reads:

"The increased number of COVID-19 cases - and the moving of Dublin to ‘Level 3’ restrictions - reminds us all of the need to redouble our efforts to minimise the spread of the virus.

"County Louth is currently operating with ‘Level 2’ restrictions, which means we can still have visitors from more than one household in our homes, can still engage in sporting activities and meet friends for a bite to eat while making sure we follow coughing and sneezing etiquette, washing our hands, wearing a face mask and socially distancing.

"However, the county is dangerously close to having similar restrictions to Dublin put in place."

Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Dolores Minogue, said: “If that happens, all of these simple pleasures will no longer be possible. Too many families have lost a loved one to this deadly virus. Businesses and the local economy will suffer more under tighter restrictions. The direction Louth takes is in all of our hands. We know that, if we all work together and follow the current guidelines, we can reverse the current trend and protect each other from the virus.

"I urge everyone to make sure they understand the current restrictions by consulting the HSE website and sticking to them. Let’s work together to protect each other and reverse the number of COVID-19 cases in our County,” added Cllr. Minogue.

"We are calling on everyone in the county to act now to break the chains of transmission, and ensure we live as optimally as possible with the virus, keeping our schools open, resuming non-Covid healthcare and protecting our vulnerable people.

"We are asking every person in Louth to take positive action immediately, and change your current behaviours."

This means:

➢ Meeting less people inside your home

➢ Limiting the number of people you meet outside your home as much as possible.

➢ Avoiding crowds.

➢ Prioritising the people you need to see, keeping groups small, and seeing them regularly, rather than meeting lots of different people from various households. Concentrate on your core, small circle in the coming weeks.

➢ With those you do meet, be particularly attentive to safe practices - keep your distance, wear a face covering where appropriate, cough into a tissue and bin it, wash your hands.