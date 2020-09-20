Louth gardai issue appeal for missing teen

Gardaí in Drogheda are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Kris Briedis, 14 years, who is missing from his home in Drogheda, Co. Louth since Thursday 17th September, 2020.

Kris is described as being 5'4" in height, with light brown hair, of stocky build with brown eyes. When last seen Kris was wearing a black top, black shoes, and black bottoms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Drogheda on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.