Louth woman among BIG winners on RTE's Winning Streak

Among the big winners on the final episode of this season's Winning Streak game show on RTE was Louth woman Hannah Lynch from Drogheda who won a total of €28,000 in prizemoney.



Five of the selected players were originally due to appear on the Winning Streak TV Game show on Saturday 21st March but this was later postponed following government restrictions due to Covid-19. An additional five players from Cork, Dublin (2), Louth & Meath were later selected from a catch-all draw which recently took place at National Lottery HQ in Dublin.

The Drogheda woman has her dad, Liam to thank for her Winning Streak appearance as he was the one who put her name on the three star scratch card which ended up getting her on the show. She is over the moon about her stroke of luck and Liam accompanied her to RTE studios to support her.

Hannah is an assistant psychologist and works in Balbriggan for the HSE. She studied psychology in UCD and graduated in 2018. With her winnings, Hannah hopes to put them to good use towards further education as she wants to go on to study clinical psychology.

Hannah is a keen runner in her spare time and the rest of her family will be wishing her well from a distance. They are Jean, her mum and her siblings, Rebecca and Conor.

Attendance at the two Winning Streak game shows was in strict adherence to Government guidelines and attendees only included players and the requisite National Lottery and KPMG personnel. Each participating player had the opportunity to play the full suite of Winning Streak games with the same prizes on offer, whilst at all times ensuring all social distancing and health and safety guidelines were followed. The National Lottery has confirmed that this event will not be broadcast on RTÉ television.



Last August, the National Lottery and RTÉ announced that Winning Streak will not be returning this Autumn due to ongoing restrictions related to Covid-19.