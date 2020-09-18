Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, September 18, 2020

The death has occurred of Jason Kearney, Ashling Park, Cox`s Demesne, Dundalk, Louth



Jason Kearney, Saturday, 12th September 2020, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at the Mater Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by his dad Hubert (Boo), brother John. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken mum Attracta (née Gray), daughter Nadene, sons Jake, Dillen, Brodie, grandchildren Evie, Nancy, brothers Fra and Dean, sisters Lorriaine, Julie, Michelle and Smantha, brothers in-law Anthony and Dan, sister in-law Serena, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Jason's funeral will be Private for family and close friends with Church numbers limited. The community may wish to pay their respects and show support to the family the cortege leaves the family residence, Ashling Park on Saturday morning at 10.30am on foot to The Church of The Holy Redeemer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, following Mass the cortege will walk back to the family residence then drive to Saint Patrick's Cemetery for Burial.