BREAKING: Six more Louth Covid-19 cases confirmed

There have been a further six cases of Covid-19 confirmed in today's figures released by the HSE this evening.

Although down on recent days, the number continues the trend of rising virus cases in the county.

It brings the total number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in Louth to 937.

Speaking about the national picture, Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “50% of today’s cases are in Dublin. We are now seeing a higher proportion of cases in older age groups.

“Act now to save lives. Limit your contacts as much as possible. Assume you and those you meet are infectious, keep your distance and do your part to keep others safe.”