'Some great weather' for Louth over the weekend

It looks like our 'Indian summer' will remain around these parts for a little bit longer, with "some great weather over the coming says", according to Louth Weather on Facebook today.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect of over the next few days:

THURSDAY - Lots of sunshine today with some clouds at times. Some higher mountains will be capped in cloud today. Dry. SE winds will be moderate, but in some coastal and upland areas they will be strong. Max 18°C.

Clear and dry tonight. Minimum 11°C.

FRIDAY - Dry and mostly sunny. Light easterly winds inland, but much stronger near the coast. Max 18°C.

SATURDAY - No change

SUNDAY - Little change, perhaps slightly cloudier than Saturday.