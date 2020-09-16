Plenty of Culture Night events across Dundalk this Friday

Culture Night has not fallen victim to the Covid-19 pandemic with numerous artistic events taking place locally this Friday.

The annual all-island public event Culture Night taking place on Friday September 18 will see hundreds of events taking place nationwide with Dundalk hosting a number of events in celebration from visual art, to heritage, to music.

With the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in place, some events have moved online, but there are several offline taking take place in our local community.

An Táin Arts Centre’s visual artist in residence in the Basement Gallery studio Etaoin O’Reilly will be giving ceramic family workshops on the night.

Children and adults will be given the opportunity to make ceramic flowers and have a go on the pottery wheel.

People can also pop into the Basement Gallery between 8pm and 10pm to meet ceramic artist and facilitator Etaoin.

Advanced bookings are not necessary for members of the public to meet the artist in the open studio.

An Táin Arts Centre’s Director Paul Hayes will also be giving all access tours of the theatre, where audiences will have the opportunity to learn about the heritage of the building, and get a glimpse behind the scenes of a working arts space.

This event will take place between 7pm and 9pm on Friday and is free to attend but advance booking is required to ensure all Covid-19 health safety measures are adhered to.

Creative Spark located in Muirhevnamor is also running The Big Relief: A Steamroller Print Event between 6pm and 8pm on Friday which will bring artists and the community together to celebrate art and community.

Artists have been busy all week carving large scale relief woodcut printing blocks using traditional hand tools as well as electric carvers, saws, and routers ahead of the event on Friday evening.

The finishing touches will be added to the plate and it will be inked up and printed on the night.

The County Museum in Dundalk will hold an online event Historical Songs: Highlighting Irish and Local History

People can access the event via the museum’s Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/ countymuseumdundalk between 7.30pm and 8pm to enjoy a variety of songs highlighting elements of Irish and local history.

While the Louth County Archives will host an online event Archives Into Art with artist Miriam Fox.

Young artists are being invited to explore and investigate fascinating archival pieces with artist Miriam Fox.

Inspired by a selection of archives, the artists will interweave history with the modern day and reinterpret the past in a wonderful new artwork, bringing the history of our county alive.

It will be possible to see the results of their work on the night.

The event is running from 7pm to 7.45pm and can be accessed via http://www.louthcoco.ie/en/ services/archives/