Admitted punching and knocking over man outside Dundalk nightclub

A 20 year old man who admitted punching and knocking over a Warrenpoint man outside at local nightclub, has been given the benefit of the Probation Act at Dundalk district court.

Jemmy Bankole with an address at Point Road, Dundalk had admitted a charge of assault causing harm at Ridley's, Park Street, Dundalk on December 21st 2018.

The defence solicitor had told a previous sitting of the court that her client had lashed out after someone grabbed his collar and didn’t intend to harm the victim.

She stressed that he had no previous convictions, and said her client was not accustomed to the consumption of alcohol and it had caused him to act in a way that was out of character.

After being told the defendant had €300 in court for the victim, Judge Eirinn McKiernann put back the case saying he would have to get a thousand euro together if the case was to be dealt with leniently.

Last Wednesday, the court was told that sum had been raised.

The defendant - who has not come to garda attention since, was also before the court on deception charges in relation using a credit card to purchase items online in October 2018 - including fancy dress costumes.

After hearing €500 was in court for the Turas counselling service, Judge McKiernan applied the Probation Act in relation to the assault charge and marked the other offences taken into consideration.