Man (20) was seen with meat cleaver by Dundalk gardaí

A 20 year old man who was seen with a meat cleaver by gardaí investigating a report of a man being seen with a gun outside a shop, has been placed under the supervision of the Probation Service for 12 months.

A previous sitting of Dundalk District Court heard that 20 year old Jeff Lesley of John Street, Ardee was also found in possession of a bike that had been stolen in a burglary.

It was told Gardai had received a call reporting a man believed to be in possession of a gun outside Joe’s Shop at Greengates, Haggardstown at 12.15pm on May 25th last year.

On their way to the scene, they saw a man on a bicycle - who matched the same description, remove a meat cleaver from his person and throw it over a hedge into a garden behind him.

The bike and meat cleaver had been stolen that day in a burglary where entry had been gained after a door was kicked in.

Three days later an imitation firearm - an airsoft gun, was found in a white plastic bag containing other items, which was discovered in a yard.

The Defence barrister said his client was highly intoxicated and suffering from a form of psychosis at the time but he had since been attending the Red Door Project in Drogheda for alcohol and drug addiction.

The case was put back for a Probation report and last Wednesday Judge Eirinn McKiernan noted he had been doing incredibly well up to lockdown.