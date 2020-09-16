Gardai investigating alleged assault on girl (14) in Blackrock park

Gardai are investigating an alleged assault on a 14-year-old girl by several other teenage girls in broad daylight in the park in Blackrock.

It is understood three teenage girls have been interviewed by officers investigating the alleged attack and gardai confirmed a file will be submitted to the Juvenile Diversion Programme.

A video that went viral on social media, causing outrage, appears to show a teenage girl being punched repeatedly to the head and kicked by several other female teenagers as other youths stood watching and recording the assault on their mobile phones.

The alleged attack of the 14-year-old victim happened around 4.30pm on Saturday afternoon when the park in Blackrock was full of parents with their children.

The video that circulated online shows the alleged attack is only stopped when a woman intervenes and tells the youths that she is ringing the gardai.

Gardai confirmed to the Democrat that they are investigating the alleged attack of a teenage girl by other female youths.

“Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault which occurred in a public park in Blackrock, Co. Louth on Saturday, 12th September 2020”, a garda spokesman said.

“A female youth was reportedly assaulted by a number of other youths at approximately 4.40pm.

“Investigations are ongoing.

“A file is now being prepared to be submitted to the Juvenile Diversion Programme for direction.”

Residents in the seaside village are concerned about the increase in the amount of teenagers gathering in the park and engaging in anti-social behaviour involving throwing fireworks at each other.

Cllr Maria Doyle said she has written to the gardai to ask them to ensure there are sufficient resources deployed to the area to deal with the anti-social behaviour.