Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The death has occurred of Agnes Mc Evoy (née Hogan) “Maolmhuire” Carrick Road., Dundalk



Agnes Mc Evoy (née Hogan), “Maolmhuire” Carrick Road, Dundalk. Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 14th September 2020. Agnes beloved wife of the late Jimmy and dear sister of Kitty and the late Maura. Agnes will be sadly missed by her sister, nieces Catherine, Julia and Jennifer, Mary, and Elizabeth nephews Kevin, John, Niall and Thomas, grandnieces Fiona, Sinead, Niamh, Maeve, Caoimhe, Megan, Anna and Lily, grandnephews Conor, Niall and John, brother-in-law Jack Lynch, her friends in St. Vincent de Paul, Sisters of Mercy, Bethany House of prayer, her extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Her cortège will pass her home 10.45 am on Thursday on her way to The Church of the Holy Reedeemer arriving for Mass at 11am. Due to current government guidelines. Agnes’s Funeral will be attended by family and close friends only and can be viewed on https://youtu.be/yqLu9ETHfno.

The death has occurred of Maeve Halpenny (née Casey), Mooremount, Dunleer, Louth



Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her family. Maeve, beloved wife of Peter and loving mother of Paul, Catherine and Margaret. Predeceased by her brothers Francis and Jim and sister Nora. Sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, grandchildren Luke, Conor, Aaron, Cathal and Darragh, daughter-in-law Irene, son-in-law Paul, brothers Gerard, Tommy, Terry and Brian, aunt Eileen, brother-in-law Liam, sisters-in-law, Mary, Juie, Carol, Grainne and Patricia, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral for Maeve will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings.