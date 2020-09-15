Number of Dundalk schools confirm cases of Covid-19

Two primary schools in Dundalk have confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Scoil Eoin Baiste and Castletown Girls’ School in the town have warned parents that a pupil has tested positive for coronavirus.

Parents at Scoil Eoin Baiste received a letter from the HSE on Monday alerting them that there had been a confirmed case at the school.

“A confirmed case of Covid-19 in your child’s school, Scoil Eoin Baiste has been confirmed to the Health Protection Team, Department of Public Health, HSE North -East”, the letter from the HSE, which was seen by the Democrat, said.

“A public health risk assessment has been undertaken and the parents of children deemed to be close contacts of the confirmed case have been contacted and advised accordingly.

“If your child had not been identified as a close contact at this time, your child does not need to test for Covid-19 and may continue to attend school.”

However, the letter advised parents that if their child developed symptoms that could suggest they have coronavirus, such as a cough, fever and loss or change in their sense of taste or smell, they should not send them to school, they should phone their GP and restrict their kid’s movement in accordance with health advice.

Parents with children in close contact with the confirmed case of Covid-19 are advised to self-isolate and request a test.

Parents of children in Castletown Girls’ school were also alerted on Monday that there was a confirmed case of Covid-19 in their 3rdclass.

The school sent a letter to parents to tell them that children in 3rd class should stay at home.

“We received notification this evening that there is a positive case of Covid-19 in third class”, the letter said.

“The HSE will be in contact with the school in the morning to get phone numbers and emails for parents and will inform you of the next step to be taken.

“In the meantime, they have advised me that 3rd class should stay at home tomorrow and await a call from the HSE.

“Your child will be scheduled for a Covid-19 test as soon as possible.

“The Department of Public Health has advised that children outside 3rd class can continue to attend school as normal.”

The Department of Health warned ahead of the reopening of schools that infections were "inevitable", and that it was not a major cause for concern as long as all guidelines are followed.