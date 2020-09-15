€747,000 granted to Louth County Council to refurbish and re-let social housing units

Louth County Council has been granted €747,850 to refurbish social housing units which will be re-let to individuals struggling with homelessness or on a housing list.

As part of the July Stimulus Programme, the Government announced over €40m for the refurbishment of voids, the largest single amount ever announced under the voids programme.

Local Deputy Fergus O’Dowd said: “There has been a fantastic response from local authorities to the 2020 Voids Stimulus Programme. Nationally 2,398 applications from Local Authorities across Ireland have been approved at a cost of €39.8 million, with further applications anticipated.

“This funding will provide much-needed stimulus to refurbish and re-let 54 social housing units in the county, which will help individuals and families who are struggling with homelessness or who are on the social housing list.

“Louth County Council made applications which were categorised into three funding streams; standard voids at an average cost of approximately €11,500(Louth 44), homeless voids at an average cost of €17,300 (Louth 3) and long-term voids at an average cost of €47,000(Louth 7).

“The Department is in a position to approve these applications and the council can now begin its work on making these vacant units available for individuals and families so they can start a new chapter in their lives and make a home for themselves.

“Whilst this is welcome news we need to drive forward similar policies to bring back into use vacant or unused properties and create more opportunities for families and individuals in the county.”