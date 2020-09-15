LOUTH WEATHER: 'Exceptionally warm' day ahead

It may be mid-September, but locals will need to prepare themselves for a hot one today, with temperatures possibly hitting 25°C in part of Louth!

Local weather guru Louth Weather has branded it "exceptionally warm for the time of year".

Here's today's forecast in detail, along with tomorrow:

TUESDAY - A mix of clouds and long sunny spells today. Light to moderate south to southeast winds. Very warm with temperatures widely above 20°C (see attached chart). Indeed one or two sheltered inland spots could hit 25°C where it remains sunny.

Calm and dry tonight. Clear spells. A very warm night at 16°C.

WEDNESDAY - Most places totally dry, with just a slight chance of a few patches of light drizzle. Cloudy for much of the morning, but the sun should break through later. Moderate easterly winds. Max 21°C.