Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, September 15, 2020

The death has occurred of Kevin Fox, Saint Malachy`s Villas, Dundalk

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved husband of Elizabeth and dear dad of Michelle and James. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son, grandson Ryan, son in-law Des Mooney, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

At Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Kevin's funeral will be private for family and close friends only. Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from 12 noon on Wednesday with Funeral Prayers at 4pm followed by private Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Brigid Keogh (née Roddy), Hale Street, Ardee

Peacefully at her home. Brigid will be sadly missed by her loving husband Andy, her sons and daughters Annette, Susan, Des, Paul, Kieran, Brendan and Robert, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law Michael Durnin, her sister Alice and brother Joey, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Brigid Rest in Peace

Brigid will repose in her home on Tuesday (15th) from 4pm to 9pm. All friends and family are welcome to attend reposing and are asked to please respect and adhere to the Government advice on social gatherings and distancing.

House private on Wednesday morning

Due to Government advice a Funeral Mass and burial will take place for family and friends on Wednesday at 10am in the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee. For those who would have liked to have attended but are unable to do so under the current restrictions Funeral Mass will be streamed live via churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-nativity-of-our-lady.

The death has occurred of Alice Redmond (née Cranny), Mullavalley Court, Louth Village, Louth / Dundalk

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family, Beloved wife of Seán, mother of Ăine and Mark, daughter of Teresa and Gerry and sister of Brenda, Therese, John and Niall. She will be sadly missed by her husband, daughter, son, parents, sisters, brothers, parents-in-law Patrick and Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Alice’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family and close friends only.

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Wednesday as Alice is brought from her home to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth for Mass at 12 noon.

No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to the North Louth Hospice and Homecare Foundation.

To keep everyone safe, please adhere to social distancing, wear face coverings in appropriate circumstances and refrain from handshaking and hugging.