WATERWORKS: Watermains flushing in Bay Estate and Newry Road areas of Dundalk from Monday 14 September until Friday 2 October

Irish Water will be working in partnership with Louth County Council to carry out watermains flushing in the Bay Estate and Newry Road areas of Dundalk from Monday September 14 to Friday October 2. While works are ongoing customers in Bay Estate, Greenwood Drive, Brookwood Lawns, Shore Road, Coes Road, Red Barns Road, Mandydown Close, Lennonstown, Riverside Drive, Quay Street, Point Road, Lower Point Road and Soldiers Point may experience water discolouration and/or low water pressure for short periods from Monday 14 September until Friday 2 October between 9:00am and 6:00pm daily.It may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

Irish Water and Louth County Council understands the inconvenience caused when flushing works occur and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works and restore normal supply to impacted customers. Irish Water and Louth County Council regret any inconvenience caused. Irish Water is working at this time, with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.The latest updates on these works will be available on the supply and service section of our website https://www.water.ie. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1850 278 278. Customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.