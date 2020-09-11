Essential watermain repairs may impact customers in Glenwood, Dundalk and surrounding areas

Irish Water will be working with Louth County Council to carry out essential watermain repairs that will impact customers in Glenwood, Dundalk and surrounding areas on Monday. While works are ongoing customers in these locations may experience low water pressure and/or outages for short periods on Monday 14 September between 9am and 6pm, according to Irish Water. It may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.



A spokesperson for Irish Water said: "Irish Water and Louth County Council understands the inconvenience caused when repair works occur and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works and restore normal supply to impacted customers. Irish Water and Louth County Council regret any inconvenience caused."

The latest updates on these works will be available on the supply and service section of our website https://www.water.ie. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1850 278 278. Customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.