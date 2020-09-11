Man arrest following discovery of suspected Cannabis Grow house in Baltray

Gardaí have arrested a man following the discovery of a cannabis grow house, containing suspected cannabis plants estimated to be worth €61,000 (subject to analysis), at a house in Baltray. Gardaí from the Drogheda District Detective Unit and Drogheda Divisional Drugs Unit made the discovery having executed a search warrant at a house in Queensboro, Baltray Co Louth.

During the course of the search Gardaí found two separate grow houses containing cannabis plants (pending analysis) with an approximate value of €61,000. A small quantity of cannabis herb was also seized along with drug paraphernalia such as lighting and fans used in the cultivation process. One man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 for offences at Drogheda Garda Station.